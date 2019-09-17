The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stremanos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stremanos

Add a Memory
James Stremanos Obituary
Stremanos, James
1935 - 2019
James T. Stremanos, age 84, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 14 with his wife of 54 years Laura (nee Farley) by his side. He is survived by his children, AnnMarie (Jeff) McCallister of Worthington, Tony Stremanos of Boulder, Colorado and Dan Stremanos of Worthington; as well as grandchildren, Weston and Ana McCallister of Worthington. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved sister Marilyn Glynias of Cleveland. Funeral service will be at 10:30 am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Rocky River, Ohio with an interment immediately following at St. Theodosius. Columbus calling hours will be from 11am-1pm and 5-7pm on September 23 at Schoedinger Funeral Home in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214. For the complete obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now