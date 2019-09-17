|
|
Stremanos, James
1935 - 2019
James T. Stremanos, age 84, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 14 with his wife of 54 years Laura (nee Farley) by his side. He is survived by his children, AnnMarie (Jeff) McCallister of Worthington, Tony Stremanos of Boulder, Colorado and Dan Stremanos of Worthington; as well as grandchildren, Weston and Ana McCallister of Worthington. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved sister Marilyn Glynias of Cleveland. Funeral service will be at 10:30 am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Rocky River, Ohio with an interment immediately following at St. Theodosius. Columbus calling hours will be from 11am-1pm and 5-7pm on September 23 at Schoedinger Funeral Home in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214. For the complete obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019