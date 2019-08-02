|
Swain, James
1937 - 2019
James Swain, age 82, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at home. Born in Gallipolis, OH, son of the late Charles and Elsie Bragg. Also preceded in death by his sister Nancy Swain, step-mother Elizabeth Swain and half-sister Linda. Veteran US Air Force with 4 years on Guam, May 8, 1958 to May 2, 1962. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Swain; children, Lori Ann Swain, Michael Allen (Amy) Swain; grandchildren, Mckell Madison Swain, Kaden Michael Swain; sisters and brother, Bea Massie of Columbus, Charles (Judy) Swain of Delaware, OH and Patty Folmer of Texas; multiple nieces and nephews; special friends, Debbie Moskalsky and Joe LaNa. Memorial Services to be announced later by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019