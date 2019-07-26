|
Taylor, James
James Edward Taylor passed away suddenly on July 24, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a graduate of Columbus North High School, class of 1966. Jim was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from the Westerville School System. His favorite things were tinkering in his garage, and his grandkids' sports games. He is survived by his mother, Ellamae Spaulding; four children, Cara (Brian) Meade, Ben Taylor, Jason Taylor, and Becky (Matt) Vogt; his brother, Larry (Gini) Taylor; two sisters, Joyce Taylor and Kay Taylor Hall; his seven grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father William Taylor. A celebration of life for Jim will is being planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019