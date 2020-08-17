1/
James Thivener
Thivener, James
James R. Thivener, 77, of Pataskala, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Tuscany Gardens. He was born on February 15, 1943 in Columbus, OH, a son to the late William and Cora (Fellure) Thivener. James is survived by his siblings, Donna (John) Thivener-Wilkes, Phyllis (Tom) Thivener-McCullough, Norman (Bernice) Thivener and Frank (Barb) Thivener; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings Lewis Thivener, Justice Harlan, Betty Alexandra, Nancy Stires and Glen Thivener. Friends may call from 1-1:30pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral Service will follow at 1:30pm at the funeral home with Norman Thivener officiating. Interment will take place at Pataskala Cemetery. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
