James "Buddy" Thomas

James "Buddy" Thomas Obituary
Thomas, James "Buddy"
1945 - 2019
James "Buddy" W. Thomas, age 73, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Dewey Thomas and Edith Woolum, brothers Charles Thomas Woolum and Roy Early. Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lois Thomas; sister, Judy Haase; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gloria Early, Brenda Bishop, Robert Bishop and Larry Bishop; children, Cyndi (Mike) Estep, Juda (Tim) Greer, Jamie (Tammy) Thomas and Robbie (Melinda) Thomas, Shannon (Tammy) Schaible; grandchildren, Samantha Estep, Marissa Estep, Savannah Thomas, Elizabeth Greer, Korteney (Eddie) Dunn, Victoria Greer, James "JT" Thomas, Nicholas (Lilly Gardner) Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Robby Thomas, Gabriel Thomas, John Thomas, Chloe Thomas, Jayce Thomas; great-grandchildren, Emberlinne Shifflet, Mia Shifflet, Eden Weldin, Easton Weldin, Gavyn Greer, Taiylor Bowling, Brayden Greer, Caleb Watkins, Willow Keil and Ethan Keil; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 1-3 pm with a funeral service to follow at 3 pm at Freedom Christian Fellowship Church, 4614 Rensch Road, Grove City, Ohio. Pastor Chad Cline officiating. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019
