Thomas, James1934 - 2020James Thomas, age 85, passed away July 23, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor James together at a distance. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit [decedent]'s memorial celebration wall at