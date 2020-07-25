1/1
James Thomas
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Thomas, James
1934 - 2020
James Thomas, age 85, passed away July 23, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor James together at a distance. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit [decedent]'s memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
