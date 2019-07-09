|
Vanos, James
James Smith Vanos, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 6 at The University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI surrounded by his family. He was 93 years old. Jim was born in Chicago and grew up on his grandfathers farm in Corinth, Mississippi. After high school in 1944 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in Scouts and Raiders in WWII. He attended Roosevelt College in Chicago and relocated to Columbus Ohio in 1953 after marrying his wife Vivian. In addition to his wife of 66 years, he is survived by his daughter, Sally Fielding; and son, James Vanos; grandsons, Nevada (Julia) and Christmas Fielding; granddaughters, Guinness and Pippa Vanos; son-in-law, Jerry Fielding; brother-in-law, Glenn McNutt; sister-in-law, Marcie Lewis. He was a devoted father and friend. Jim was a successful business man founding Vanos Sales Ent. in 1970 and developed Twin Oaks Golf Course. He was and avid golfer, fisherman, and small game hunter. Playing golf and Hickory Hills Golf Course and Muirfield Village Golf Club. Fished at Pickwick Lake Tennessee and pheasant hunting in South Dakota. He had many interests and pursued all of them with great enthusiasm. He was and active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He will be sorely missed. Jim's final resting place will be Iuka Cemetery, Ikua, Mississippi.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019