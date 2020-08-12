1/1
James W. Agee
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agee, James W.
1964 - 2020
James W. Agee, Sr., 56, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born in Richmond, VA on January 11, 1964 to the late Jeff Agee, Sr. and Doris (Mills) Agee. James enjoyed fishing, boating, riding his Harley, and coaching youth sports and spending time with his grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Kahl. James will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 28 years, Debbie Agee; son, James "JW" Agee, Jr.; daughters, Abbi Taylor and Ashlea Taylor; grandchildren, EJ Taylor, Emma Goody, JT Agee, and Reigha Taylor; brother, Jeff (Tammy) Agee, Jr.; sister, Tammy (Eddie) Kahl; many nieces and nephews; his Kroger family and his special dog, Roxy. A memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where family will receive friends afterwards until 3pm. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored to 21 people in the room at a time in accordance with social distancing requirements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences, view video tribute, and live webcast of James' service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved