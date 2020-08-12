Agee, James W.
1964 - 2020
James W. Agee, Sr., 56, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born in Richmond, VA on January 11, 1964 to the late Jeff Agee, Sr. and Doris (Mills) Agee. James enjoyed fishing, boating, riding his Harley, and coaching youth sports and spending time with his grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Kahl. James will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 28 years, Debbie Agee; son, James "JW" Agee, Jr.; daughters, Abbi Taylor and Ashlea Taylor; grandchildren, EJ Taylor, Emma Goody, JT Agee, and Reigha Taylor; brother, Jeff (Tammy) Agee, Jr.; sister, Tammy (Eddie) Kahl; many nieces and nephews; his Kroger family and his special dog, Roxy. A memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where family will receive friends afterwards until 3pm. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored to 21 people in the room at a time in accordance with social distancing requirements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to extend condolences, view video tribute, and live webcast of James' service.