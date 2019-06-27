The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
James W. "Butch" Kendrick Jr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
James W. "Butch" Kendrick Jr. Obituary
Kendrick, James W. "Butch", Jr.
05/27/1941 - 6/22/2019
James W. "Butch" Kendrick, Jr., age 78, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Butch was the Vice-President/Owner of Kendrick-Mollenauer Painting, Inc. Butch loved OSU football and was an avid Sun worshiper. He will be missed by his beloved wife of 27 years, Nancy; daughters, Angel Koors and Tammy Kendrick; granddaughter, Abigail Kendrick-Koors; step-son, Joey Monaghan; step-grandson, Ryan Patrick Monaghan; and many dear friends. Butch's family and friends will carry his memory with them. Butch's family will receive friends 2-3 PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where a celebration of life service will be held at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Butch's memory to the Kidney Foundation. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Butch.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019
