The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Rogers

Add a Memory
James W. Rogers Obituary
Rogers, James W.
1931 - 2020
James "Jim" William Rogers, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1 at the age of 88. Born and raised in Warren, OH, he was preceded in death by his mother Helen (nee Finn) and father James. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sister, Carol Zeller; children, Brenda (Tony Buchta), Mark (Valerie), and Patrick (Elizabeth); stepchild, Wendy Vrona; grandchildren, Lyndsey Miller, Joshua Rogers, Daniel Rogers, Jessica Sullivan, Anthony Buchta, Tommy Rogers, Madeleine Rogers, Jack Rogers, Danny Rogers, and Patrick Rogers; and great grandchildren, Jackson Miller, Emma Miller and Annabelle Rogers. Upon graduation from Capital University in Columbus, Jim joined the Army and became a tank gunner in the 2nd Armored Division at the time of the Korean War. Always known for his affable demeanor, Jim earned the nickname "Smiley" during his time in the military. His successful sales career with industrial manufacturers included stops in Huron, OH, Holyoke, MA, and Easton, PA. He will be remembered by his devotion to Barbara, the reciprocal love he had with his children, and the adoration from his grandchildren. Never one to miss the opportunity to show off his Irish wit, Jim knew no strangers. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family has decided to hold a private ceremony later this summer when hugs and kisses can be shared. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now