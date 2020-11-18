1/
James W. Stofer
Stofer, James W.
1940 - 2020
James "Jim" was born December 1, 1940 in Akron, Ohio to George W and Ruby (Cunningham) Stofer. He passed away at home on November 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Jane (Chaille) Stofer; daughter, Jennifer A Stofer; son, James C Stofer (Lori); grandchildren, Samuel J Stofer, Thomas B Stofer, Abigail M Stofer, Benjamin C Stofer; niece, Susan Stofer Chandler (Brian); and nephew, John C Stofer (Kristi). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Fred C Stofer. Jim was a 1958 graduate and salutatorian of his class at Stryker High School, Stryker Ohio. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity at the Ohio State University and served as president in his senior year. After graduating Jim began his CPA career with the accounting firm of Lybrand, Ross Brothers, and Montgomery in Columbus Ohio. He then took a position as controller with United Transportation INC (Yellow Cab) and served as president for a number of years preceding his retirement. In 2007 he received a Citation of Recognition from Columbus Mayor Michael B Colemen for his outstanding contribution to the taxicab industry and a Certification of Appreciation from the Columbus Department of Public Safety for serving in the Vehicle for Hire Industry. He was a 45 year member of the Worthington Hills Country Club. A private family service will be held to celebrate his life. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
