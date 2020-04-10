The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
James Walters


1934 - 2020
James Walters Obituary
James "Jim" Walters, age 85, of Columbus, Ohio, died April 7, 2020 following an injury. He was born on June 28, 1934 in Hebron, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph Walters and Pearl (Lemley) Walters. In 1959 he married Ann Seibert in Dover, Ohio. Together they shared 61 years. Jim is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Joe Walters, Cindy (Walters) de Santos and Jennifer (Walters) Finley; grandchildren, Emily, Donovan, and Valery Finley and Amanda de Santos; 3 great-grandchildren, Kellin, Elliott and Sammy. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran and proud to have served his country. He was a highly skilled woodworker and a member of Woodworkers of Central Ohio (WOCO), Craftsmen for Kids, and The Early American Pattern Glass Society. Jim used his skills to help make furniture for the Central Ohio Furniture Bank. He also enjoyed tin work and gardening. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Craftsmen for Kids at www.gofundme.com/charity-woodworker. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
