Watkins, James
1931 - 2020
James R. Watkins, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2020 at Crown Pointe Care Center. He was born on January 7, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Helen M. and Lewis R. Watkins, sister Joan (Edward) Hebden and his brother John E. (Londa) Watkins. He is survived by his wife, Laura D. Watkins; daughter, Kimberlee (David) Whitson of Bradenton, Florida; granddaughter, Kristin Whitson, also of Bradenton; and 4 great grandchildren. There will be no service. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020