The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for James Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Watkins

Add a Memory
James Watkins Obituary
Watkins, James
1931 - 2020
James R. Watkins, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2020 at Crown Pointe Care Center. He was born on January 7, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Helen M. and Lewis R. Watkins, sister Joan (Edward) Hebden and his brother John E. (Londa) Watkins. He is survived by his wife, Laura D. Watkins; daughter, Kimberlee (David) Whitson of Bradenton, Florida; granddaughter, Kristin Whitson, also of Bradenton; and 4 great grandchildren. There will be no service. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now