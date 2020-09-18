James Weimer

Weimer, James
1946 - 2020
James "Jim" Weimer, 74, passed on to his new life with the Lord, September 15, 2020, after a five year battle with Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by parents Richard and Clara Weimer and brother D. Robert Weimer. He is survived by sister-in-law, Marilyn Weimer-Veley (Roger); nephew, Bobby Weimer (Kristen); niece, Carol Morris (Corry); great-nephews, Braden Weimer and Carson Morris; and great-nieces, Delaney Weimer and Carley Morris. After graduating from Linden McKinley High School in 1964, Jim served in the United States Navy, 1966 to 1969 (Vietnam on the USS Norris), and continued his life-long love for the Navy through his service in the US Navy Reserve from 1978 until his retirement in 1994. He was active in Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7883, a charter member of Chapter #670 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Color Guard, the Tin Can Sailors and the individual shipmates club, USS Norris. He retired from Westerville Public Schools in 2004. Jim felt honored to participate in "Honor Flight" in June, 2019. He was a model train enthusiast collecting and joining with his "train buddies" in trips to York, Pennsylvania and other places where model train enthusiasts gather. Jim was a member of Toy Trains Operating Society and the Train Collectors of America. He was a member of Beechwold Christian Church. A Memorial Service will be officiated by Patrick Mauger at the Beechwold Christian Church, 280 Morse Rd, Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Friends and family are invited to visit at 5PM and attend the service at 6PM. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. We thank the staff of the Madison Senior Living facility in London, Ohio for their care and concern for Jim during his stay there. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to the United States Navy Memorial Museum, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington D.C. 20004 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME is serving his family. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
