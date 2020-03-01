|
|
Wellman, James
1987 - 2020
James W.L. Wellman age.33 Sunrise February 12, 1987 and Sunset February 27, 2020. Survived by his mother Katherine Wellman, sisters Meia (Kifle) Pearson and Sheena Wellman. Children Jasmine Shepard, Gavin McKenzie, Madison Wellman,and Maysen Wellman. Fiance Amanda Elliott and step children Nevaeh, Braylen, Amaya and Serenity. Aunts Judy Wellman, Lisa (Dan) Clodfelter, uncle James Wellman, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Service Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 7-8 pm at The City Church 9733 Taylor Rd SW, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2020