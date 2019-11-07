|
|
West I, James
1945 - 2019
James Richley West I, of Shell Knob, MO, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:30-7pm at Price Funeral Home, 120 E. 1st Street, Maryville, MO. Celebration of life will follow from 7-7:30pm. James "Jim" was born in Dayton, OH on September 21, 1945 the son of James Robert West and Anna Laura (Fella) West, who preceded him in death. He was married on October 29, 1966, to Judith Ann Edwards in Columbus, OH. He was a man of great honor and served this country as a member of the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He began his career in the late 1960s at Columbus Auto Parts, until moving to Missouri in 1986 to accept a position as plant manager of Federal Mogul Corporation in Maryville, MO, where he served the company in that capacity until his retirement in 2009. Throughout his career, he served on and was active in many organizations, including Rotary Club, Airport Board, and the Industrial Development Board. Jim is survived by his wife, Judy; his 4 children, Gina Ann Barger of Maryville, MO, Wendy Renee Froncek (James) of Springfield, MO, James Richley West II (Leslie) of Kansas City, MO, and Natalie Sue Bettger (Jeff) of Grand Prairie, TX; along with his grandchildren, Brandon Thomas Rollins, Maggie Ann Barger, Hannah Nicole Froncek, Sarah Michelle Froncek, James Richley West III, Christian Ross West, Lydia Ann Bettger, Austin Thomas Bettger, Hagan Alexander West, and Mary Elizabeth Froncek; and his one great-grandchild, Bentley Eugene Rollins. He was also preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Kay Glasener of New Carlisle, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to and the , in loving memory of James Richley West I.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019