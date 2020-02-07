|
|
Wilcox, James
James Michael Wilcox "Buckeye", age 72, died peacefully on February 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Buckeye was born in Virginia to William and Mildred Wilcox. The family then relocated to Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Hilliard High School a year early in 1966. From there he went on to play football for a duration at Utah State. One of the last of the hard rock "tramp miners," he worked on various projects throughout the country, including Home Stake Gold Mine in South Dakota and the Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado. Buckeye was a huge OSU and Denver Broncos' fan. Also, he was an avid fisherman and hunter who truly loved the outdoors, and all of God's creatures. He loved celebrating life. He was extremely intelligent and funny. He could have an entire room laughing in minutes. He will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by brother Fred, and parents William and Mildred. Survived by 8 children, Christina (Chuck) Adkins, Tim (Treva McDaniels), Tom (Dawn) and Andy, Joe (Katie), John, Jeremiah and Justin; grandchildren, Blake, Colton and Gracie; brother, Richard "Dick"; and sisters, Margaret (Emmitt "Rob") Robinson and Aggie Wilcox; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be shared at Willow Creek in Battle Mountain, NV, in the Spring 2020. If desired, contributions may be made to: National Parks Foundation in his memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2020