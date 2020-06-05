Williamson, James
1943 - 2020
James Franklin Williamson, Sr., 76, formerly of Jackson, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born December 30, 1943 in Greenfield, Ohio to the late Robert and Helen (Yates) Williamson. He was a graduate of Coalton H.S. and a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He retired after 25 years of service to Brenmar Construction. Over his lifetime, he built many houses and additions on homes. He was a Lifetime Member of American Legion Post 81. Jim was an avid mushroom hunter, fisherman, deer hunter, golfer, gardener, and chess player. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Roger and Henry Williamson. Jim is survived by son, James (Teresa) Williamson, Jr. of Galloway, OH; daughter, Kelly (Bill) Richards; grandsons, Jared (Mariah) Williamson, Ryan Richards, Gabriel Adkins Klein; daughter-in-law, Lisa Potter; granddaughters, Reese Potter, Macy Potter; brothers, David (Iva) Williamson, Donald (Hope) Williamson; and many other relatives and friends. A Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held with military honors following at Galloway Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post #532, Grove City. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
1943 - 2020
James Franklin Williamson, Sr., 76, formerly of Jackson, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born December 30, 1943 in Greenfield, Ohio to the late Robert and Helen (Yates) Williamson. He was a graduate of Coalton H.S. and a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He retired after 25 years of service to Brenmar Construction. Over his lifetime, he built many houses and additions on homes. He was a Lifetime Member of American Legion Post 81. Jim was an avid mushroom hunter, fisherman, deer hunter, golfer, gardener, and chess player. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Roger and Henry Williamson. Jim is survived by son, James (Teresa) Williamson, Jr. of Galloway, OH; daughter, Kelly (Bill) Richards; grandsons, Jared (Mariah) Williamson, Ryan Richards, Gabriel Adkins Klein; daughter-in-law, Lisa Potter; granddaughters, Reese Potter, Macy Potter; brothers, David (Iva) Williamson, Donald (Hope) Williamson; and many other relatives and friends. A Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held with military honors following at Galloway Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post #532, Grove City. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.