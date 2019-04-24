Wood, James

James L. Wood, born August 6, 1926 and who passed away April 22, 2019, born in Kansas City, MO and formerly a resident of Dublin and Columbus, Ohio. He was the son of the late Clarence Albert and Ruth Ann Wood. Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary E. Wood and his brother Albert P. Wood and his wife Fern Wood. He is survived by his daughter, Lisabeth "Tibbi" Ramsdell (Gary); and his grandchildren, Juliann Herlan (Amber) and James Herlan (Taylor); brother, Richard Wood (Bernie); and a host of nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved companion of 17 years, his kitty, Sunny. James was employed by Chemical Abstract Services (1954-1985). In following his wishes, there will not be any funeral services. Private arrangements are being handled by the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, Worthington, Ohio with interment in Dublin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in James Wood's memory may be made to the Westerville Public Library (www.westervillelibrary.org) or Pets Without Parents (www.petswithoutparents.net). Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary