Woosley, Sr, James
1939 - 2020
James E. Woosley, Sr., age 81 of Columbus, passed away on October 1, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1939 to the late Edward and Anna (Voreh) Woosley. James served with the Marines during the Korean War. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Maria (Polanco) Woosley, children Donald (Lisa) Woosley and Sandra (Charles) Apodaca-Poling, grandchildren Gabrielle Apodaca, David James Apodaca and Spencer C.D. Poling, I, Evan, Michael and Lydia Woosley, Jacquelyn and James and Scarlett Woosley, great grandchildren Ashton Green, Logan Coe, Olivia, Christopher and Danielle Dicocco, Matthew, Michael, Maria, Alina, Tristan, Liberty Rose, David James, Kenzleigh Lynne and Journee Amore Apodaca, Spencer C.D.,II, Elijah James and Mia Lynne Marie Poling, great great grandchildren Lorenzo Wonsick and Emma Rose Lary, sisters Linda Parsons and Lynn Cowan. Along with his parents, Jim is preceded in death by son James E. Woosley, Jr, granddaughter Danielle Maria Apodaca, brother George Woosley and sister Julia Driscoll. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 1pm with Pastor Norman Moxley officiating. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd #210, Columbus, OH 43229. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
