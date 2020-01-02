|
|
Shiffer, Jamey
1976 - 2019
It is with heavy hearts that the family of James "Jamey" Austin Shiffer, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, shares that he died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 43, on December 28, 2019. Jamey was born on July 28, 1976, in Columbus, Ohio and spent the majority of his childhood in Marysville. His family later moved to Granville, Ohio, where he completed his junior and senior years at Granville High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Ohio University, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and made several lifelong friendships. Jamey served as Associate Vice President of Operations at Vista Packaging & Logistics, where he worked for 12 years and led operations, information technology and customer service. Jamey was well-loved and respected at Vista, and his work family there credits his leadership, dedication and work ethic as being instrumental in the company's growth and success. Jamey's wife, Heidi Amling Shiffer, was the love of his life and his very best friend. Together with their daughters Camille (16) and Claire (14), they built a warm, welcoming and loving home in their beloved community of Worthington Hills. Heidi, Camille and Claire were Jamey's greatest joy, the core of his heart and the center of his life. Above all else, Jamey adored spending time with his family and friends. He loved being outdoors, working on the Shiffer yard and attending every one of his daughters' sporting events, plays and school activities. He loved meals around the kitchen table, especially when they were prepared by his wife Heidi. He loved working with his neighbors to build extravagant floats for his community's much-celebrated 4th of July parade, and he loved spending time with his nephews Kai and Paxton, to whom he was like a second father. He loved treating his family to special trips and vacations – whether it be a weekend getaway to make sure his daughters could see where their favorite TV series, Stranger Things, was filmed; or a last-minute trip to New York so his girls could see one of their favorite musicals. He lived for weekends boating on Buckeye Lake with his parents and siblings; and week-long vacations with them to the beaches of Hilton Head. Heidi, Camille and Claire are deeply grateful that just months before his passing, they were able to realize their long-held family dream of experiencing Paris and London together. It was truly the trip of their lifetime. Friends remember Jamey for the fun he brought to every party; for his gift for making others laugh; for his exceptional kindness, gratefulness and humility; for his sincere, contagious smile; and for his big and generous heart. Jamey was the very best husband to Heidi, the very best dad to Camille and Claire, the very best brother to his siblings and the very best friend, neighbor and co-worker to all who knew him. His presence will be deeply and sorely missed. Jamey is preceded in death by grandparents Robert and Ione Shiffer, Vera and David Wells, and Charles and Maggie Manning and by his uncle Jerry Shiffer. Jamey is survived by his wife, Heidi; their daughters, Camille and Claire; parents, Bonnie and George Manning Jr. and David and Cheryl Shiffer. He is also survived by siblings, Heather Shiffer Dyer (Christopher), Robert Shiffer, Lyssa Manning (Mason Simon) and Chas Manning (Sarah Davis); nieces, Ione and Emma Dyer; nephews, Kai and Paxton Shiffer; uncles, Ronald Manning (Diana) and Joe Wells (Bev); aunt, Tina Johnson-Manning; parents-in-law, Tim and Dorothy Amling; brother-in-law, Dorrian Amling; many cousins and countless friends. The family will receive friends at All Saints Lutheran Church at 6770 North High Street in Worthington, on Monday, January 6, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will take place at All Saints Lutheran Church on Tuesday, January 7, at 11a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall, which all are welcome to attend. Immediate family will attend a private burial service at Flint Cemetery in Worthington. Friends have established a memorial fund in honor of Jamey, donations to which will be used to supplement the long-established college savings funds the Shiffers created for their daughters, Camille and Claire. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make contributions can send checks made payable to Heidi Shiffer to: Christopher Schumacher, TSG Advice Partners, 349 West Nationwide Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43215-2311. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020