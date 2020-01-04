|
|
Beery, Jan
1940 - 2020
Jan L. Beery, age 79, of Pickerington, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born Sept. 7, 1940 in Columbus to the late Raymond Chester and Lois Edna (Radugge) Beery. He was a 1958 graduate of Groveport Madison High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was retired from AEP with 37 years of service. He formerly coached little league and soccer in Pickerington, and spent winters in Estero, FL for many years. He enjoyed reading (history), biking, card playing, shuffleboard, billiards, square dancing, gardening, and traveling. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Donna (Hindes) Beery; step-children, Anne Heishman, Beavercreek, Fr. Jeff Coning, New Philadelphia, and Susan (Lee) Shannon, Quantico, MD; grandchildren, Emilee and Kylee; loving pets, George and Laura; and many friends, including the Groveport Class of 1958, Mary Jane & John Metcalf, Gene Aubrey, Dick & Mary Davis, Hattie Morgan, Dominick & Barb Coci, Ken & Colleen Yost, Gary & Sharon Eubank; his dear cousin, Julie Taylor; and his friends at the Homestead and Riverwoods. He was preceded in death by his son, Logan Beery. Friends may visit 3-5 pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday with his step-son, Fr. Jeff Coning officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to Creature Comfort Good Samaritan Fund, 4685 Old Columbus Rd NW, Carroll, OH 43112 in Jan's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020