Dillin, Jan
1949 - 2019
Jan L Dillin, 69, of Port Charlotte, FL., formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away February 11, 2019. She was born June 22, 1949 in Columbus to James and Doris McMahon. Jan and her husband moved to Port Charlotte, FL in July of 2010. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles Dillin of Port Charlotte, FL; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and her sister, Dee McMahon of Punta Gorda, FL. Jan was predeceased by her parents and her daughter Larissa Haslett. Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019