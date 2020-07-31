1/1
Jan Houston
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Houston, Jan
1954 - 2020
Jan Denise Houston passed away on July 23, 2020 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, and survived by 2 sons, Donald and Dwayne (Natalie) Houston; 5 sisters, Debra, Cynthia, Jeretta Fain, Lisa Bynum and Tammy (Andy) McKnight; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; Aunts, Mary Waldon and Barbara Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Viewing and funeral information language will be inserted here by the funeral home. Private Service Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the HOUSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved