Brown, Jan P.
Jan P. Brown, 60, of Estero, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Grove City, OH she had been a resident of Estero since 2016. Jan was born March 20, 1959 in Chicopee, MA a daughter of the late John and Eleanora (Banik) Podoske. She attended Ohio State University before earning her Bachelor's in Business Degree at Ohio Dominican University. Her career in the wealth management business started in Ohio and she was currently working as a Client Services Associate at Ciccarelli Advisory Services, Inc. in Naples, FL. Jan had a passion for music, especially Queen and heavy metal rock. She enjoyed Zumba, dancing, making fudge, gardening and growing orchids. Jan loved to sing in her church choir. She was also a member of the Logan High School Alumni Band. Survivors include her beloved husband of 37 years, Reggie B. Brown; loving sons, Justin (Jenny) Brown of Troy, OH and Alexander Brown of Estero, FL; sister, Teresa (Don) Keller of Galloway, OH; and brother-in-law, John Smith of West Liberty, OH; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Cecilia Smith. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123 with a reception to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 10, at 11 AM at St. John the XXIII Catholic Church, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33912. Inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden. A reception will then be held in the parish hall. Memorial contributions in Jan's name may be made to a . Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019