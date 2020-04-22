|
|
Pickrell, Jan
Jan Covey Pickrell passed away peacefully at her apartment at Aaspen Care Village in Yucca Valley, California on April 6, 2020. She was born in Newark Ohio on August 17, 1949 to the late Robert L. and Regina R. (Campbell) Covey. Jan graduated in 1967 from Licking Valley High School and in 1972 from Ohio Northern College of Pharmacy where she met her future husband Bill and friend Deana. She worked for Mt. Carmel East Pharmacy until her retirement. Jan grew up in Marne, Ohio, a small town that was a close knit community which provided the feeling that everyone was family. She was surrounded with love which allowed her to build friendships that lasted a lifetime. Jan also built many happy childhood memories of time with friends swimming, studying ant hills, riding bikes, slumber parties, band, church, summer camps and youth group. She especially enjoyed "Church Lady" food. Jan and Bill had a beautiful hilltop home in Alexandria, Ohio which they shared with Jan's parents and Bill's Mom (Lou Reynolds). They greatly enjoyed traveling, camping trips, hiking on their property with the dogs, sitting on the deck watching the many hummingbird feeders, and s'mores at the campfire. Their kitchen table was the gathering spot for doing crafts, puzzles, and coffee side chats. She enjoyed reading and especially liked to read with the kids…one of her favorite books was "Love You Forever". Four years ago Jan moved to Yucca Valley, California where Jan's college friend Deana and her family lived nearby. They enjoyed finding new restaurants, exploring at nearby Joshua Tree Park, and hanging out with their dogs, big and small. Jan was an only child, but had a "Sister from another Mother", Pam (Shannon) Frazier. Jan had a second family with the Shannon's: Darwin, Dave and Lois. The Coveys and Shannon's camped and traveled together and shared Christmas with Uncle Johnny as Santa. In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by husband Bill Pickrell, Aunt Annalou and Uncle John ("Santa") Campbell, maternal grandparents Clyde and Millicent Campbell, paternal grandparents William E. and Clara A. Covey, mother-in-law Lou Reynolds, and lots of furry friends who will be waiting for Jan at Heaven's Gate. Surviving are: The children of Jan's loving husband Bill: Chris, Sean and Matt Pickrell; and several grandchildren;
cousins, Duane (Beth) and Dave (Patty) Campbell; life-long friends from California, Deana Martorana, Christian Robeson, Erica Reinard; and Jan's God-daughter, Lauren "Nikki" (Martorana) Wood. Life-long friends from Ohio, Lois Shannon ("Mom 2"), Dean and Pam Frazier and Jan's God-son, Brian Steen. Friends from the great Licking Valley Class of 1967 and from Marne United Methodist Church. She is also survived by her tail-waggin' huggable buddy, "Rudy-Toot" who resides in California. Jan was such a caring person...she seemed to have the genuine ability to recognize a need and open her heart to offer help. We think the best way to hang onto her memory in these crazy times is to "pay it forward" as she often would do. Jan loved scrapbooking pictures and sayings that meant so much to her… The following saying is for those special to her that "weathered the storm"…and also enjoyed those "dancing in the rain moments" With love and hugs from her…"Life is not about waiting for the Storm to Pass…It's about learning to Dance in the Rain"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020