Jan R. Pfeiffer, age 82, of Westerville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Riverside. Retired from Huntington Bank as an analyst. Jan married Carol Meister and together were partners through thick and thin for 55 wonderful years. Never ones to be far apart, his beloved wife Carol passed away just 42 hours after Jan. He was at his best when surrounded by his 46 Ford and his children and grandchildren, of whom he was most proud. Survived by his children, Janel (Alan) Hunt of Schererville, IN, Cheryl (Dave) Born of Delaware, Richard (Michelle) Pfeiffer of Columbus; 5 grandchildren, Travis (Kristen), Brennan, Ethan, Caylee, Mia; and sister, Carmen Mouch of Toledo. Services for Jan and Carol will be held on Friday at 12Noon at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at (SR 36), Delaware, Ohio 43015. Cruise-in participants are welcome to assemble in the funeral home parking lot. Safe distancing will be observed, interment will follow in Marion Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the services will be Livestreamed, via the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center Facebook Page: facebook.com/DelawareSFH at 12p.m. on Friday. For complete details visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
12:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
