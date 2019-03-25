|
Wisecarver, Jan
1943 - 2019
Jan L. Wisecarver Sr., age 75, of Carroll, died March 23, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born September 21, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio. Jan attended Marion Franklin High School and was a United States Army veteran. Jan was a well-known pin striping artist. He loved going to work at Columbus Sign Company for 54 years, his hobby was his work. Jan was a very involved grandparent and was an active supporter of Bloom Carrol Schools. He enjoyed boating, vacationing with his family and working in his barn. God gave him the talent to paint, fix and build anything. Jan was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He knew no stranger. Preceded in death by his father Glen Wisecarver, his mother Betty (Bill) VanHorn, brother Robbie Wisecarver, brother-in-law Fred Weingand, nephew Nick Wisecarver. Jan is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jennifer; children, Gretchen (Timothy) Pierson, Jan (Karma) Wisecarver Jr., Mariah (Jason) Storts; grandchildren, John, Ben and Erica Pierson, Vincent, Trace, Beau Wisecarver, Megan, Robbie Duncan, Kate Storts; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Diana Weingand, Jeff (Lila) Wisecarver, Cheryl (Douglas) Thomas; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Tinkler, Deborah (Craig Cooperider) White; brothers-in-law, Bill (Patti) White, Bob (Patricia) White; and very dear friend, Mike (Becky) Hoy; many nieces, nephews and good friends. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday with Pastor Joe Wolf officiating. Those who wish may donate to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215, in Jan's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019