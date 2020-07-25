Murphy, Jana R.
1958 - 2020
Jana R. Murphy, 62, passed away on July 23, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents, James F Murphy (Thelma) of Bradenton, Florida and Mary C Murphy of Columbus, Ohio. Jana is survived by her younger sisters Alicia Murphy and Jamie Murphy, both of Columbus, a beloved Aunt and Uncle, Janice and Donald Nelson of Boulder, Colorado, several cousins, and her long time friends Kathy DeGray and Leesa Kern. She also has many close friends within both the Stone Soup Circle and the Three Cranes Grove. After attending both Kent State and the Ohio State University, Jana enjoyed a 34-year career at The Ohio State University libraries. She retired in 2018. Among her many loves, Jana was an avid camper who felt at home in the outdoors; a voracious reader of SF and fantasy (Tolkien was her favorite); and she was always so excited for the Dublin Irish Festival and Celtic music. She also enjoyed the arts, symphony and theater. Jana's boisterous laugh, her easy smile and her unique perspective on the world will be missed by the many people who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jana's name may be made Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
or Pink Ribbons Girls at www.pinkribbonsgirls.org
