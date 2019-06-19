Home

Jane Ann Dutiel, age 81, of Westerville, OH entered God's loving arms on Tuesday, June 18,2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Calbert L. Dutiel; daughter, Barbara A. Schwartz of Westerville, Oh; son, Rodney Dutiel; parents, Edward S. and Luella Jones of Oak Hill, Ohio and siblings: Melvin Jones of Columbus, OH; Nancy Hollback of Oak Hill, OH; Brenda Adkins of Vinton, OH and Eva Christine Zinn of Oak Hill, OH. Jane is survived by her children: Jeff (Val) Dutiel, Carla Dutiel and Cheryl (Erin) Packard. She has twelve grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus OH 43231 Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 12:00 Noon, with visitation 1 hour prior at Bloom Freewill Baptist Church, 7788 OH-140, Wheelersburg, OH 45694, Pastor Chris Oiler officiating. She will be laid to rest at South Webster Cemetery. A gathering will be held immediately following at Bloom Freewill Baptist Church
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019
