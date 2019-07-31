|
|
Imber, Jane Ann
1957 - 2019
Jane Imber, age 62, passed with peace and grace into God's loving arms on the morning of July 28, 2019, after a long, tough battle with brain cancer. A graduate of Bishop Watterson High School and an original member of St. Timothy Catholic Church. Jane was also an avid Buckeye fan. She found great joy in her family, home tailgate parties as well as caring for others, cooking and gardening. A more recent enjoyment came through attending Broadway shows. Jane was a long-time manager of Lazarus and Macy's and formed many friendships through her time there. Preceding her in death are her parents Charles and Mary Catherine (Kay) Imber, brothers David and Richard Imber. A Celebration of Jane's life will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Jane's friends would like to thank the team of caregivers at National Church Residences, Mill Run for taking exquisite care of Jane over the past 15 months. Private interment at a future date. Jane leaves us rich in love and memories. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019