Klein (Garlock), Jane Ann
1945 - 2019
Jane Ann (Garlock) Klein, 74, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Jane was born on September 16, 1945 in Oswego, New York to the late Lawrence and Violet (Tanner) Garlock. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Wahneta Chapter 235, District 12 where she was past Worthy Matron and 5-Star Point; former Reynoldsburg School Board member; former Bus Driver for Reynoldsburg City Schools. Jane was a 46 year member of the Reynoldsburg community, she loved her town. Jane loved arts and crafts, painting and was an avid reader. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Greg Garlock and sister Meloney Garlock. Jane is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Raymond J. Klein, Jr.; devoted sons, Michael R. Klein and Kristopher D. (Heather) Klein; loving grandchildren, Loren, Maya, Jenna, Tanner and Mattingly; sisters, Donna (Tom) Bradway, Amy (Paul) Roland, Beth (Adrian) Lombardo and Bonnie (Mark) Fodor; brother, Mark (Leanne) Garlock; and 13 nieces and nephews. Jane's family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10am-Noon at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where a Celebration of Life for Jane will be held at 12Noon with Order of the Eastern Star Service beginning at 11:45 am. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Columbus Public Library, Reynoldsburg Branch. Memorial messages may be sent to Jane's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019