McNally, Jane Ann
1938 - 2020
Jane Ann (Barnhart) McNally of Delaware, Ohio was born in Marion County, Ohio November 11, 1938 and died April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Ivan Reiner Barnhart, mother Margaret LaRue Barnhart and sister Marilyn Jean Barnhart. She is survived by her son, Steven McNally of Glendale, Arizona; and her daughter, Jana Patterson of Canton, Michigan; grandchildren, Magellan (Connor) Cheeseman, Max McNally, Jordan Patterson and Sam Patterson; great-grandson, Ceiran Cheeseman; and her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Richard Webster of Columbus, Ohio. She was a graduate of Marion Harding High School and Capital University. Contributions in her memory can be made to Canine Companions, 4989 OH-37, Delaware, OH 43015. Private arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home, www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020