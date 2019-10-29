|
|
Meyers, Jane B.
1928 - 2019
Jane B. Meyers, of Westerville, Ohio, died on October 29, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1928 and loved being a special Valentine. Jane was married to Kenneth D. Meyers until his passing in 1989. Jane was a school teacher for many years teaching elementary, middle school and special education. She was loved by her students. Jane loved the Lord and was a longtime active member of Grace Polaris Church in Westerville, Ohio. Jane is survived by her daughter, Darla and son-in-law, Curt Olson; and her son, Doug and daughter-in-law, Carylee Meyers. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kate Bowling (Steven), Morgan Trainer (Joel), Tyler Olson, Ike Meyers (Chelsea) and Jess Meyers. Jane also enjoyed spending time with her three great grandchildren. Friends may call at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12-2. A funeral service will follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's honor to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019