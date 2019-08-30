|
Bickford, Jane
1921 - 2019
At 98, Jane lived through the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, World War II, the advent of commercial aircraft, television, the first man on the moon, personal computers, email, and cellphones, and she embraced it all. One of her favorite sayings was "bend with the bamboo." During her life, she moved 27 times, within the US and also to Holland and Japan, and wherever she went, she appreciated the new lands and peoples she encountered, and incorporated all into the very eclectic body of artwork she created. She produced hundreds of pieces of art in every genre imaginable, from black and white drawings to calligraphy, from pottery to macramé, oil paintings, watercolors, torn paper, and much more. Her zest for life, for creating, and for learning was palpable to all who met her. She raised three daughters and "adopted" many more. Her life was spent inspiring others to be creative and to realize their own potential. She lived a full and loving life. Jane was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Margaret Lawrence. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Jones; children, Marcia (Drew) Bollard, Suzanne (William) Broni, and Deborah (Peter Ward) Bickford; grandchildren, Kristin (Jason) Michelli, Laura (Mike) Lynch, Nicholas Ward and Suzanne Ward; and eight great grandchildren. Family will receive friends at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. on Tuesday, September 3 from 5-7 p.m. to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jane's name to or npr.org. To share a special memory of Jane or to sign her online guest book, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
