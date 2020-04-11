The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Jane Bowman Obituary
Bowman, Jane
1932 - 2020
Jane Risser Bowman, passed away April 10, 2020, at the Ohio Living Westminster Thurber community with her son by her side, and the wonderful staff of Westminster Thurber where she lived the last fourteen years. Jane was born September 13, 1932, to Bernice Thomas Risser and David Lemley Risser, in Bluffton, Ohio. A graduate of Bluffton High School and The Ohio State University College of Nursing (Summa Cum Laude), Jane worked as a surgical nurse at OSU Hospital, and then as a nurse with the Columbus City School District until retirement. The "West Side Nurses" remained a close knit community for decades, especially at apple butter time. Jane was an avid gardener, and traveler with husband Dick, family and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Richard Stanton Bowman, her parents, and many relatives and friends. A consequence of a long life is the need to say goodbye. Jane is survived by her son, Christopher James Bowman and wife, Susan Ramser; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Carter and husband, Greg Carter; and cherished grandchildren, Avery Marie Carter and Austin Gregory Carter. Jane is also survived by her sister, Sue Risser Mitchell; and nephews and nieces, Craig Mitchell, Scott Mitchell and Beth Mitchell Wirth; sister-in-law, Lynn Stansbury; and niece, Sydney Stansbury; nieces and nephew, Lynn Pavell Daly, Greg Pavell and Susie Pavell Blackburn, their extended families, many Risser cousins and their families, and many friends. There will be a celebration of Jane's life when the threat of COVID-19 is past. Remember the good people who care for our loved ones, as we thank the Ohio Living Westminster Thurber community.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020
