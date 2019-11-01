|
Daly, Jane
Jane Hatcher Daly, 102, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Upper Arlington, passed away on August 25, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1916 to Harrison and Aletha Springer in Rochester, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Dr. Emerson R. Hatcher and Dr. Robert F. Daly, brother Richard (Jeanne) Springer and sister Barbara (Donald) Smith. Jane was valedictorian of her Beloit, Wisconsin high school class. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from The Ohio State University with dual majors in English and Chemistry. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Jane enjoyed playing bridge, ballroom dancing, and entertaining friends and family. She was a member of the Belle Fleur Garden Club. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Joy) Hatcher, Alice Harker, Helen (Ron) Reed, Frank (Kathleen) Hatcher, Gail (Michael) Messick; grandchildren, John (Cori) Hatcher, Chris (Tammy) Hatcher, Travis (Trini) Harker, Aaron (Libby) Harker, Leslie (Casey) Wyse, Susan (Shawn) Rossi, Nancy (Ross) McGee, Annie (Clay) Shackelford, Laura (Abby) Hatcher, Mary (John) Pitts, Dana (Brian) Ledyard, Ellen (Kevin) Essex, Troy Messick; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Ethan, Ellie and Liz Hatcher, Paloma, Frances, Joey, AJ and Rich Harker, Jane and Thomas Wyse, Samantha Rossi, John, Claire and June McGee, Noah and Eli Shackelford, Hatcher and Lavinia Pitts, Ben and Mason Ledyard, Sean and Elizabeth Essex. The family will gather at a later date to inter her ashes and celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be made to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236, Mote Marine Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34236. The bridge group plays every afternoon, her dance ticket is filled, and she is dancing with the stars.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019