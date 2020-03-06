|
|
Eckelberry, Jane
Jane Scatterday Eckelberry, of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Upper Arlington, Ohio was 90 years old. She was a graduate of Worthington High School and attended Ohio State University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She was a member of Childhood League, Riverside Hospital Assisting Board, Pleasure Guild of Children's Hospital, Brookside Country Club in Columbus and Moorings Country Club in Naples. Jane was an accomplished artist and big OSU Buckeye fan. She was preceded in death by her husband George Eckelberry. She is survived by son, John (Carla Young) Eckelberry of Athens, OH; and daughter, Lynne (Gary) Raimondo of Bonita Springs, FL; grandchildren, Peter, Sara, Rachel, Nicole and C.J. There will be a private service. Contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Childhood League Center, 674 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 or via the website childhoodleague.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020