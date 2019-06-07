|
Edgington, Jane Elizabeth
1936 - 2019
Jane Elizabeth Edgington, age 82, of Grove City, passed away June 5, 2019. She was born in Marion, Ohio to the late Alonzo and Gertrude Granger. Jane retired as a registered nurse after working for both Franklin County Corrections and the State of Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church having attended regularly for nearly sixty years. She was preceded in death by her son Douglas E. Edgington as well as seven of her eight siblings. Survivors include her daughters, Jill (Hank) Pyles and Dianna (Tim) Roby; son, Judson (Stacey) Edgington, daughter-in-law, Beth Edgington; grandchildren, Jane (Bill) Sites, John Pyles and Robert and Daniel Edgington; brother, Richard Granger; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Monday, June 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. (Prayer service at 7:30 PM). Funeral mass will be held 11 AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Rev Fr. Daniel Millisor Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Jane's name to: Colony Cats, P.O. Box 163904, Columbus, Ohio 43216-3904. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019