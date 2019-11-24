|
Geroux, Jane L.
1924 - 2019
Jane Louise McCain Geroux, "Bunnie" was born January 10, 1924 in Kokomo, Indiana to Jesse Reid and Louise Hope McCain and passed away November 22, 2019 at Country Club Senior Living. Bunnie went to Kokomo High School, and was a member of Tri Kappa sorority. Her first job was as a switch board operator in Columbus, Indiana where she met her future husband Jerry Geroux. Although her love of antiques prompted her to open Tricorn Antiques, it was her passion for working with herbs that left a legacy within the Gahanna community. She along with volunteer chefs, offered cooking classes, which led to her work with the city of Gahanna in starting an herb garden, eventually known as the Geroux Gardens. She was also instrumental in the formation of the Gahanna Historical Society and moving the historic log cabin to Gahanna. Other significant events in Bunnie's life include opening a business which offered dried flowers for funeral and weddings, starting the Gahanna Flea Market and Herbal Trails, modeling for Morehouse Fashion, serving on the Gahanna City Council and running for Mayor! In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Nancy Kramer, John McCain, Patricia Kanable, Marialyce Knoll, William McCain, Fred McCain and Julia McCain. Bunnie is survived by her daughters Patti (Dave) Belli and Jinx (Edward) Wilke; grandchildren Brandon Belli, Amy Boyd, Camden Belli, Dru Belli, Tyler Wilke and Spencer Wilke; great grandchildren Lindsay, Trent, Julia Belli, Avery Grace, Ashton Boyd, Forest Belli, Taylor and Tyler Wilke II; siblings, Joanne Gorden, James McCain and Lynda Brooks. Bunnie's family would like to Thank Capital City Hospice and Country Club Senior Living. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna where a funeral service will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019