Jane L. Snook
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Snook, Jane L.
1939 - 2020
Jane L. Snook, age 80, passed away June 14, 2020. She was born July 25, 1939 to the late Melvin Vanlue and Thelma Hartman in Findlay, Ohio. She retired from Solid State Controls after many years. Preceded in death by son Chris Tillman, brother David Vanlue, and sister Barbara Adley. Jane is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ronald L. Snook; sons, Scott (Debra) Tillman and Ronald (Lora) Snook Jr; daughter, Monica (Thomas) Richardson; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; and many other family and dear friends. Friends may call at WOODYARD EAST CHAPEL, 2300 E. Livingston Ave. on Thursday, June 18 from 5-7p.m., where her funeral service will be held Friday at 11a.m. Rev. Dr. Irene Scaramazza officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family suggests any memorial contributions be directed to Charity Newsies.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
2300 East Livingston
Columbus, OH 43209
(614) 237-6345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved