Snook, Jane L.

1939 - 2020

Jane L. Snook, age 80, passed away June 14, 2020. She was born July 25, 1939 to the late Melvin Vanlue and Thelma Hartman in Findlay, Ohio. She retired from Solid State Controls after many years. Preceded in death by son Chris Tillman, brother David Vanlue, and sister Barbara Adley. Jane is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ronald L. Snook; sons, Scott (Debra) Tillman and Ronald (Lora) Snook Jr; daughter, Monica (Thomas) Richardson; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; and many other family and dear friends. Friends may call at WOODYARD EAST CHAPEL, 2300 E. Livingston Ave. on Thursday, June 18 from 5-7p.m., where her funeral service will be held Friday at 11a.m. Rev. Dr. Irene Scaramazza officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family suggests any memorial contributions be directed to Charity Newsies.



