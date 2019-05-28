|
|
Lehner, Jane
Jane Dickerson Lehner, 82, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1936, to the late Grace and Hartzell Dickerson. Jane grew up in Columbus, Ohio and after graduation from North High School, she attended Ohio State University, where she was an Education major and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Upon college graduation, she focused her efforts on being a devoted wife and mother. She volunteered for many years at the Child Abuse Council in South Tampa; and served on the PTA boards at her children's schools. She was a proud and active member of the DAR. Additionally, she organized and led the Alter Guild of her church, St. James United Methodist Church, where she was an active member of the congregation. She is survived by her loving family, including her son, Bruce Lehner (Michelle); her daughter, Kathy Taulbee (Bill); her son, Steve Lehner (Suzanne); and six grand-children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Bob and her brother Tom Dickerson. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Chapel-Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa. A reception will follow at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Gnadenhutten Cemetery, in Gnadenhutten, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Dickerson Church Society, PO Box 291, Cadiz, OH 43907.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2019