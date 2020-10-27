Lockwood, Jane

Jane Sturm Lockwood, age 90, was a native of Jasper, Indiana, but also lived in Parma, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana. She was able to remain in her home in Hilliard, Ohio until the last weeks of her life, dying peacefully on October 25, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1930 and attended the University of Kentucky, where she met her husband of 38 years, Harold L. Lockwood, who predeceased her in 1988. She was licensed as a Medical Technician, but her greatest joy was as a homemaker and devoted mother. She is survived by two daughters and a son, Nancy Lockwood Fisher (Michael) of Upper Arlington, Ohio; Debra Lockwood Spencer of Union, Missouri, and Stephen Jay Lockwood (Joan) of Fair Oaks, California. Also surviving are four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, John Michael Fisher (Vera) and sons, Paul and Daniel of Munich, Germany; Carol Spencer Frail of St. Louis, Missouri and children, Eowyn and Damien; Ellen Fisher Wertz (Joseph) and son, Edward of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Laura Spencer Garth (Jacob) and daughter, Lia, currently living in Baltimore, Maryland. Jane was a life-long Catholic, with strong ties to St. Charles Borromeo Church in Parma, Ohio. Arrangements for a private funeral on October 29, 2020 followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park, Ohio, by Schuster Straker O'Connor Funeral Home, Parma, Ohio, 440-885-4800.



