Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Kuhlwein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane M. Kuhlwein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane M. Kuhlwein Obituary
Kuhlwein, Jane M.
1932 - 2019
Jane M. Kuhlwein, 87, of Grove City, formerly of Lockbourne, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mount Carmel Grove City. Jane had been a resident at Carriage Court in Grove City. She was a retired teacher from Orient Correctional Facility and had been a bus driver and substitute teacher for Teays Valley School District for over 40 years. Preceded in death by husband Edward Kuhlwein, daughter Linda Eirich, brothers Ray, Tom and Marvin Salsbury. Surviving are children, Sharon (Jim) Chandler, James S. Kuhlwein and Rebecca (John) Willing; son-in-law, Joe Eirich; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 12 followed by a Funeral Service with Pastor Patti Morlock officiating at 7 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103. A private graveside burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Full obituary and online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -