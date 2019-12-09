|
|
Kuhlwein, Jane M.
1932 - 2019
Jane M. Kuhlwein, 87, of Grove City, formerly of Lockbourne, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mount Carmel Grove City. Jane had been a resident at Carriage Court in Grove City. She was a retired teacher from Orient Correctional Facility and had been a bus driver and substitute teacher for Teays Valley School District for over 40 years. Preceded in death by husband Edward Kuhlwein, daughter Linda Eirich, brothers Ray, Tom and Marvin Salsbury. Surviving are children, Sharon (Jim) Chandler, James S. Kuhlwein and Rebecca (John) Willing; son-in-law, Joe Eirich; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 12 followed by a Funeral Service with Pastor Patti Morlock officiating at 7 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103. A private graveside burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Full obituary and online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019