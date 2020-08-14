Makari, Jane
1940 - 2020
Jane Lee (Dill) Makari, 80, Columbus, transitioned into eternal glory Aug. 7, 2020. Born Feb. 25, 1940 in Beech Grove, Indiana, she was adopted as an infant by the late Howard M. and Dorothy L. (Ertzinger) Dill. Jane is survived by two sons, Dr. Peter E. (Amany H.) Makari, Olmsted Falls, and Dr. John H. (Jane Ellen) Makari, Omaha, Nebraska; and five granddaughters, Deborah N., Sarah E., Miranda L., Lily G. and Cecilia J. Makari. A graduate of South Side High School in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, she obtained her bachelor's degree from Hanover College; and after studying at McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, she ultimately earned her Master of Divinity from Trinity Lutheran Seminary. A woman of deep and abiding faith, Jane was active in a number of churches in Columbus. She was a long-time member of Overbrook and then Indianola Presbyterian Church. More recently, she worshiped at First Congregational Church (UCC), Broad Street Presbyterian Church and Glen Echo Presbyterian Church. A strong supporter of the arts, she attended local theater productions, and often enjoyed matinee concerts at the Ohio Theater. Jane had a strong social conscience and was always working to make her community a better place in which to live. She was active in several Clintonville-area groups, and never shied from her passionate commitment to improve life for others in her neighborhood and community. Jane was a regular at McConnell Health Center, bringing warmth and friendship to members of the Tuesday and Friday afternoon Arthritis Aquatics classes. She was always among the first in these classes to reach out to new members, immediately making them feel welcome and at ease. Always one to think of others first, when members of those classes decided to surprise her with an 80th birthday potluck celebration this past February, Jane surprised them by showing up with pastries from a well-known bakery. Those members will miss her engaging smile and easy laughter, as she exercised in her favorite corner of the pool. She will also be dearly missed by the large circle of friends who were blessed to have her in their lives during her nearly five decades of calling Columbus home. A graveside service will be held at one o'clock pm on Monday, August 17 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington, Indiana, where she will be laid to rest aside her parents and family. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jane with memorial contributions of time, talent and/or resources to a cause or charity of your choosing, and care for each other. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heart & Hope by Schoedinger: www.heartandhope.com