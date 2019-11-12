|
|
McGrew, Jane
1941 - 2019
Jane McQueen McGrew, of Bexley, Ohio, died on November 9 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her father David McQueen and mother Anne McQueen of Wilmington, Delaware, and she is survived and much loved by her husband, Michael McGrew; brother, Alexander McQueen; daughter, Anne Oliveira; son-in-law, Fernando Oliveira; son, David McGrew; daughter-in-law, Nancy McGrew; and grandsons, Michael and Alexander McGrew and Nicholas and Peter Oliveira. Jane graduated from the University of Delaware in 1964, married, and moved to Columbus later that year, where she raised her children. She was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church on Capital Square. For decades, Jane was deeply involved in refugee resettlement in central Ohio, and helped countless people from many countries. She was a special friend to the Lao community, learning that language and visiting that country. She first volunteered at Catholic Social Services, and after that organization closed its resettlement office, she co-founded Community Refugee and Immigration Services (CRIS) in 1995, and helped it grow into an organization of over 50 staff members serving refugees from around the world. She acted in many roles for CRIS, including fundraising, program management and community liaison. Friends may call this Saturday, November 16 starting at 9am at Trinity Episcopal Church, 125 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH, 43215. Funeral service will begin promptly at 10am. The Rev. Richard A. Burnett officiating. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to CRIS at crisohio.org/donate/. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER Midtown Chapel. To share a fond memory or condolence, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019