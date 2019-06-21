|
Moore, Jane
1918 - 2019
Jane Louise (Keifer) Moore, age 101, of Friendship Village of Dublin, Dublin, OH, passed away on June 18, 2019. She was the daughter of Henry B. Keifer and Pearl Rowland Keifer. She is survived by her son, Richard H. Moore (Nancy Ann); grandchildren, Jonathan T. Moore (Jessica), Jennifer (Moore) Cunning (David), Matthew H. Moore (Nina), Robin (Moore) Bautista (Luis), Trevor G. Moore (Zhanna); great-grandchildren, Tommy, Kate, Ruth and Charlie Moore, Jimmy and Anne Marie Cunning, and Nozomi Moore; and former daughters-in-law, Nancy H. Moore-Fuss and Nancy C. Moore. She has a niece, Annabelle Lange living in Hamelin, Germany. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gordon H. Moore of 70 years of marriage and her son Thomas G. Moore. She was a member of Northwest Christian Church of Upper Arlington, Northwood Christian Church of Indianapolis,IN, and Second Christian Church of Warren, where she served as deacon and elder, but was best known for heading the children's department during the tenure of friend and pastor John Bridwell. She was the official delegate to many national assemblies of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). A native of Warren, Ohio, Jane was a graduate of Warren Harding High School, and later a graduate of Miami University where she majored in art education. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority and past-president of the Warren Panhellenic Association. She and her husband Gordon enjoyed traveling around the world during their retirement, visiting Europe and Asia, Central and South America, and the Galapagos. They hosted many international students through the Howland Rotary Club and sponsored a number of children through Save Our Children. Jane was an active member of the Ohio State Council of Landscape Design Critics, Green Thumb Gardeners of Trumbull County, Trumbull County Garden Forum, Co-chairman of the Trumbull Art Guild, and chair of Robin Run Council at Robin Run Retirement Community in Indianapolis, IN. She was a Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR). Jane received awards from the governor of Indiana for her volunteer work at Robin Run retirement community in Indianapolis where she and Gordon lived before moving to the Friendship Village of Dublin in Ohio. She created the "Sunshiner" volunteer women's group which visited the Health Care Center residents. It was so popular that it grew to over 200 members and expanded its volunteer work throughout the retirement community there. She was also a supporter of many environmental groups. Her pantry door was full of blue ribbons and Best of Show ribbons for her floral arrangements at the Trumbull County Fair. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her children and grandchildren always enjoyed her positive encouragement and her spaghetti with meatballs! The Moore family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Friendship Village of Dublin and Ohio Health Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care. There will be a memorial service in her honor in July. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Save the Children, 54 Wilton Road, Westport, CT 06880. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
