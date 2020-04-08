|
Osborne, Jane
1943 - 2020
Jane, age 77, went peacefully to be with our Lord at 6a.m., April 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Jane was born on January 23, 1943 in Columbus, OH, where she grew up in German Village with her adoptive parents, Paul and Lydia Vaupel. Together, Jane and husband Roger, would raise 11 children, 22 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Jane is survived by her children, Kenneth (Sharron), Kathy, Kevin (Michelle), Khristopher (Michelle), Aaron (Linsay), Sommer (Josh), Emile, Destany (Broc), Victoria, and Gabrielle (Tino); brothers, Bill, and Bob; and sister, Pam. Jane was married to Kenneth Roger Osborne on April 28, 1961 until his death on August 23, 2011. Jane was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kelle Rene, grandsons Andrew, Alex, Adam, Jobi, Austin, Dakota, and brother Don. A life-long Central Ohio resident, Jane lived in German Village, Westerville, Sunbury, and Marion. As a graduate of the Nationwide Beauty Academy for Cosmetology Jane operated "Jane's Beauty Salon" from her home in Westerville for many years, making hundreds of friends along the way. Jane loved to cook, bake, sew, garden, craft, and was an active member for more than 25 years at Genoa Baptist Church. Jane will always be remembered as a kind and generous soul, who was fully devoted to her children and family. Her positive and loving spirit was contagious and her energy endless. A celebration of life will be planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Jane's name to online at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html, or by mail to: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020