Jane Ossege
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Ossege, Jane
1950 - 2020
Jane Ann Ossege, 70, of Columbus, was peacefully reunited with her husband on August 28, 2020, after a short battle with Cancer at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Jessica Ossege of Columbus; grand-dogs, J.P. and Faith; her sister, Anne Gerano (Walter) of Mason, OH; several nieces and nephews as well as close family friends, the Brigner family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Eugene H. Ossege. Jane was born on August 14, 1950 in Dayton, OH and attended Julienne High School and the University of Dayton. Shortly after marrying Gene, they made Columbus their home. Upon retiring from the legal field in 2017, she became an active member of the Griswold Senior Center in Worthington, OH. She also greatly enjoyed volunteering at Riverside Methodist Hospital, the Faith Mission Homeless Shelter, helping her daughter with dog rescue transports and volunteering at the Memorial Tournament benefiting Nationwide Children's Hospital. Jane was known as being tough and frank, but she was a selfless caregiver and a mother who believed in raising a strong, independent daughter. She loved to try new restaurants, drink wine and to travel. She had a long list of places that she wanted to go. She loved music and she and Jessica went to many concerts together. Her favorite song was Cherish, by The Association. Family will receive friends from 9:45-10:15am at Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 414 E. North Broadway in Clintonville, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30am. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Griswold Center at 777 High St., Worthington, OH 43085 or to Immaculate Conception Church at 414 E. North Broadway. Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:45 - 10:15 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
