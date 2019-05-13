The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Rensch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Rensch

Obituary Condolences

Jane Rensch Obituary
Rensch, Jane
1925 - 2019
Jane E. Rensch, age 93, died Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born July 5, 1925, in Logan, Ohio to the late John and Louverna (Iles) Shaw and was also preceded in death by husband Merritt, her son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Lynn Rensch, sisters Mary Sirtonik, June Hritz, Ella DeLuca, and brothers Bill and Dick Shaw. Jane worked many years at Advertising Checking Bureau and Busch Properties. She was a member of Wonderland Church and prior to that a member of Covenant Evangelical Church. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (John) Lewis, Deborah Rensch; and son, Gary (Maureen) Rensch; grandchildren, Angela and Michael (Andrea) Lewis, Cassandra and Daniel (Kristin) Rensch; and great grandchildren, Elliot and Adair Lewis. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, May 15, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, where a funeral service will be held at 10AM Thursday. Pastor Tony Robbins officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now