Rensch, Jane
1925 - 2019
Jane E. Rensch, age 93, died Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born July 5, 1925, in Logan, Ohio to the late John and Louverna (Iles) Shaw and was also preceded in death by husband Merritt, her son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Lynn Rensch, sisters Mary Sirtonik, June Hritz, Ella DeLuca, and brothers Bill and Dick Shaw. Jane worked many years at Advertising Checking Bureau and Busch Properties. She was a member of Wonderland Church and prior to that a member of Covenant Evangelical Church. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (John) Lewis, Deborah Rensch; and son, Gary (Maureen) Rensch; grandchildren, Angela and Michael (Andrea) Lewis, Cassandra and Daniel (Kristin) Rensch; and great grandchildren, Elliot and Adair Lewis. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, May 15, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, where a funeral service will be held at 10AM Thursday. Pastor Tony Robbins officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019